Germany voices ‘grave concern’ over deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza

Germany on Tuesday expressed grave concern over Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that killed more than 400 Palestinians, primarily women and children.

"The end of the ceasefire in Gaza following heavy Israeli attacks is cause for grave concern," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a press conference in Berlin.

"I underline that international law upholds the principle of proportionality, even in self-defense," she said, reminding the Israeli government of its international obligations to protect civilians during military operations.

"With the resumption of fighting, the fate of the remaining hostages—as well as the future of the people in Israel, Gaza, and the entire Middle East—now hangs by a thread," she warned.

Baerbock described the images of burning tents in refugee camps as "shocking" and reiterated her appeal to all parties to respect international humanitarian law, cease hostilities, and resume diplomatic negotiations.

"It is in everyone's interest that we take steps toward a lasting solution to the conflict. To this end, talks on the second phase of the ceasefire and on the further release of hostages should be resumed immediately," she said.

Baerbock also noted that she will visit Lebanon on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the region with Lebanese officials and obtain a firsthand assessment of the situation.