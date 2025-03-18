Zelensky says Ukraine backs energy truce, but needs more 'details' from US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that he will support a 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure, announced earlier in the day by Russian and US presidents following their phone talk.

Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv, Zelensky said: "We have always maintained the position of not attacking the energy sector with any weapons."

He also confirmed another war prisoners exchange on Tuesday, with 175 servicemen to be exchanged from each side, saying he was briefed on the matter by the Ukrainian intelligence services.

About the situation in the Russian Kursk region, Zelensky said the Ukrainian troops continue fighting there and he will not give an order to retreat, adding: "For now, we need this operation."

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed normalizing bilateral ties, prospects for settling the Ukraine conflict, and the situation in the Middle East in a 2 1/2-hour phone call.



















