Russia says repelled Ukrainian assault on Belgorod region

Russia said on Tuesday that Ukrainian army units attempted a ground assault on the Belgorod region earlier but were pushed back, in what Moscow cast as an attempt to undermine ceasefire talks with the United States.

US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a phone call earlier, in which the Russian leader agreed to a limited deal to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy targets for 30 days but no full truce.

Ukraine used up to 200 fighters in the assault, as well as "five tanks, 16 armoured combat vehicles and three demolition vehicles", the Russian defence ministry said.

"A total of five attacks were carried out by the enemy during the day," it added.

"No crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation was permitted."

Kyiv did not immediately comment on Russia's accusation.

Russia has accused Ukrainian troops of launching several incursions into its territory since launching its full-scale assault on Kyiv in February 2022, including the Kursk region, where fighting has been ongoing for months.







