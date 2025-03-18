Israel will account for ‘every drop of blood it shed’: Turkish President Erdoğan

On Israel's latest attacks on the Gaza Strip which claimed the lives of more than 400 people, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Tel Aviv will account for "every drop of blood it shed."

Türkiye will firmly stand against those who, with the "delusion of a promised land, seek to drown" the region in blood, tears, and oppression, Erdoğan said at an iftar (fast-breaking) event at the National Defense University in Ankara.

Ankara will increase its diplomatic efforts to stop the "massacre," establish calm and restore ceasefire in Gaza, he added.











