Palestine calls for extraordinary Arab meeting to discuss renewed Israeli assault on Gaza

Palestine called on Tuesday for holding an extraordinary Arab meeting to discuss renewed Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

"Palestine has submitted a request to the Arab League's General Secretariat to convene an extraordinary session at the level of permanent representatives," Palestinian delegate Muhannad Al-Aklouk said in a statement.

Aklouk said the latest Israeli bombardment coincided with power cuts across Gaza and a blockade preventing the entry of humanitarian, medical, and relief aid.

The Israeli army pounded the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing at least 404 people, injuring hundreds, and breaking a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Jan. 19.

Images emerging from Gaza showed that the majority of the victims were civilians, including women and children, whose homes were bombed during the night.

More than 48,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.