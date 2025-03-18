AI 'fundamentally' reshaping organized crime, Europol warns

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping organized crime by automating and expanding criminal activities while helping conceal the moves from law enforcement, Europol warned Tuesday in its Serious and Organized Crime Threat Assessment report.

"The same qualities that make AI revolutionary — accessibility, adaptability and sophistication — also make it a powerful tool for criminal networks," said the EU's law enforcement agency.

Criminals are using AI as a catalyst for crime and a driver of efficiency, Europol said in the report.

The report highlighted that generative AI allows criminals to reach more victims by crafting messages in multiple languages, while AI-powered voice cloning and live video deepfakes enable new forms of fraud and identity theft. AI's automation capabilities are also transforming criminal efficiency by creating sophisticated malware, said Europol.

Additionally, the emergence of fully autonomous AI could pave the way for entirely AI-controlled criminal networks, marking a new era in organized crime, according to the report.