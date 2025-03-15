No concessions made to SDF on autonomy or self-governance in Syria: Turkish foreign minister

There have been no compromises with the PKK/YPG-led SDF, a terrorist group active in Syria, in relation to its efforts for autonomy or self-governance, the Turkish foreign minister said on Friday.

"We do not believe any concessions have ever been made (to SDF) regarding attempts for autonomy or self-governance in Syria," Hakan Fidan told TV100, a Turkish television channel.

"It is essential for all armed elements involved in terror acts in Syria to be excluded from the equation, and for all populations to return to normal life."

The YPG/PYD, which also uses the name SDF, is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

"Our advice to the new Syrian administration is to grant Syrian Kurds their rights," Fidan said. "This is very important for both Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Türkiye."

- CALL FOR DISSOLUTION OF PKK TERROR GROUP

The Turkish diplomat said the "call made to the (PKK) terror group should be heeded, and it should be seen as a historic opportunity."

The PKK "should take this call as a basis and initiate a process to disband itself," he added.

If the PKK terror group "seizes this window of opportunity, it will be an opening for Türkiye and the region. If others sway their mind, that's up to them; we're ready for any scenario," he said.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

The terrorist PKK's jailed ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan, on Feb. 27 called for the dissolution of the PKK and all groups under it, urging an end to its terror campaign.

- 'WE ARE HERE TO PROTECT THE SECURITY AND INTERESTS OF OUR NATION'

Noting that developments in Syria are being followed professionally and commenting on the effects of the agreement under which the SDF terror group would be integrated within Syrian institutions, Fidan said: "Especially in matters related to the (terror group) YPG, everything can be on the agenda, especially provocations and some future plots. In other words, if there is an agreement signed in good faith, let it be implemented.

"However, there may be some problems there, there may be mines laid in the future. As Türkiye, we are watching this very closely from our point of view. I hope there will be a peaceful transition to normal life without too much bloodshed, and terrorism will end."

He said the agreement between the new government and the SDF was discussed during his visit Thursday to Damascus and Türkiye's concerns were expressed.

"What do we expect from the Syrian state? The Kurds should be given all their rights," he said. "But in return, the terrorist structure there must disappear, and the armed elements must surrender all their means and capabilities to the state."

"We are here to protect the security and interests of our nation," Fidan said, adding that the agreement was a positive step, but that "the next steps to be taken" should be seen to say anything about its effects.

- 'WHEN US' RELATIONS WITH PKK/YPG ARE SEVERED, NUMBER ONE PROBLEM WILL DISAPPEAR'

Fidan pointed out that the US' relations with the PKK/YPG and the power the terrorist organization derives from this are at the top of the problems with the US, and wished that the call on the PKK terror group for laying down arms would resonate with the organization, and also with the new administration in the US.

Stating that there is a process that is also working in Syria, he noted: "At a point where the PKK threat is eliminated and America severs its relations with them, Türkiye actually does not have much of a problem with the number one problem parameter."

Underlining that it is important to advance Ankara-Washington ties more structurally and systematically in the new period, Fidan stated that in a place where conducting relations through alliances such as the EU and NATO has lost its importance, the mechanics of one-on-one relations are increasingly gaining importance.

Emphasizing that Türkiye is a large and influential country and has a strong political leadership, the Turkish foreign minister underlined that Washington should establish relations with Ankara with a rational approach based on its capabilities.

Noting that the new administration in the US is simultaneously conducting too many regional and global foreign policy and security files, Fidan stated that with careful diplomacy, goodwill, and a professional approach, a structural ground can be created where the interests of Türkiye and the US will be better observed.

- 'PROBLEM WITH US PRESENCE IN SYRIA IS COOPERATION WITH PKK/YPG'

About whether the US army will withdraw from Syria, Fidan highlighted: "The biggest problem for us with the US military presence is the cooperation with the PKK and YPG and the support they provide.

"Will this support continue or not? This is our issue, we are looking at the issue from this perspective because, unfortunately, this type of support also gives false hopes to the PKK/YPG and makes them dream of a false future. However, more rational, more genuine, more positive lives are possible. I hope America will also do the right thing in this regard."

Fidan emphasized that if the US conducts its foreign policy on rational grounds, it should be friends with Türkiye.

- TÜRKIYE HAS 'HİSTORICAL RESPONSIBILITY' TO HELP SYRIA

Regarding the "new era in Syria," Fidan noted that Syria needs all kinds of support from both the international community and Türkiye, saying: "Of course, it is our historical responsibility to help our brothers and sisters who are right next to us, and it is important to provide them with all kinds of support in a professional manner by using the means of a modern state."

Regarding his visit to Syrian capital Damascus on March 13, Fidan said that Türkiye has vital interests, notably on security, adding that they also discussed energy and other aid issues.

Emphasizing that a return to normal life in Syria is extremely important, Fidan said: "Without a return to normal life, it is not possible for the refugees both in Türkiye and in neighboring countries to return. We are currently seeing certain developments, albeit to a lesser extent. The important thing is to ensure and establish security and stability."

Recalling his visit to Jordan, Fidan said: "In Jordan, the foundations of this platform for the fight against ISIS (Daesh), the framework of which Türkiye had already created and proposed, were laid. Syria is actually an important pillar of this because it is extremely important that ISIS does not flourish again in Syria and Iraq.

"We looked a little bit at the technical features of the new mechanism, some of its parameters, and what can be done."

Regarding the tensions in certain regions of Syria, Fidan said: "We had warned of provocations before. Unfortunately, this will neither be the first provocation nor the last. What is important is the administrative and political measures to be taken against such provocations."

He noted that Syria's new administration did not adopt a revengeful attitude.

When it (the Syrian administration) displayed a reasonable approach that embraced everyone and focused on healing the wounds as soon as possible, certain circles that could not find what they hoped for this time organized the provocation themselves," Fidan added.

- 'THERE IS NO RETURN TO PERMANENT PEACE IN NETANYAHU'S MIND'

Regarding the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, Fidan stated that he hopes that an agreement will be reached and the second phase of the ceasefire will be initiated and that there will be a permanent ceasefire.

"Otherwise, unfortunately, we know that there is no return to permanent peace in (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's mind. It is not just us, the whole world sees this. He does not hesitate to say this, to imply it, to do it openly because we see that Netanyahu and Israel are faced with a power poisoning."

Fidan expressed his hope that the tragedy of the people in Gaza will end, and said that they have been discussing this issue intensively with Arab countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and European countries.

Stressing that they accepted a plan in Jeddah that included reconstruction in Gaza, he stated that Israel does not want any initiatives, including reconstruction and aid, that will ensure that Palestinians remain in the region.

Fidan highlighted that Israel is pursuing a policy of "depopulation" and continues to abuse this area because there is no international will to repel this policy.

















