Starmer: Any Ukraine peace plan needs U.S. cooperation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday plans for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia must involve the cooperation of the United States after being asked whether he was still seeking a security "backstop" from Washington.

"The position on the U.S. hasn't changed. I've been clear that it needs to be done in conjunction with the United States ... We are talking to the U.S. on a daily basis," Starmer told a news conference, adding his national security adviser had returned from the United States on Saturday.









