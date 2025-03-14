Syrian foreign minister visits Baghdad to hold talks with Iraqi counterpart

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein welcomed on Friday his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani, state news agency INA reported.

Shaibani arrived in the capital Baghdad, his first official visit to the Arab country. He took charge after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December.

Hussein hosted the Syrian minister in the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry. Further details were not immediately available.

On Dec. 6, 2024, Baghdad hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Syria's then-foreign minister, Bassam Sabbagh, just two days before the fall of Assad and his subsequent flight to Russia. The meeting focused on security developments in Syria at that time.