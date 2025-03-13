Israeli army to remain at 5 positions in southern Lebanon: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that his army controls positions in southern Lebanon, where they will remain.

"We currently control five positions in the south, and we will remain stationed there," he said.

Netanyahu, on multiple occasions, has reaffirmed Tel Aviv's intention to maintain a presence at locations in southern Lebanon, citing the need to secure Israel's northern border.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, that escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities reported nearly 1,100 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including the deaths of at least 85 victims and injuries to more than 280.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.