Gaza death toll tops 48,450 as more bodies found in rubble

Palestinian medics and rescue teams have recovered seven more bodies from the rubble in the Gaza Strip, pushing the overall death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,453, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A ministry statement said that the toll included six Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in the last 48 hours.

According to the ministry, eight injured people were also admitted to hospitals, increasing the number injured in the Israeli onslaught to 111,860.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them," the ministry said.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

Last November the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









