Syria regains control over areas attacked by Assad regime loyalists - ministry

Syrian confirmed Saturday evening that it had regained control over areas in the northwestern coastal region that faced attacks from remnants of the deposed Assad regime.

A Defense ministry spokesperson, who was not identified, made the announcement in a broadcast by SANA, the official Syrian news agency.

"Forces of the Defense Ministry achieved rapid field progress, reestablishing control over areas that witnessed treacherous attacks on public security personnel," the spokesperson said.

He added: "We have executed precise encirclement operations, tightening the grip on the remaining (ex-) officers and remnants of the former regime, while our forces continue advancing in accordance with established operational plans."