Trump urges Republicans to pass spending bill, avoid government shutdown

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Republicans to support an over $1.5 trillion spending bill aimed at preventing a government shutdown, calling it a "very good" bill "under the circumstances."

"All Republicans should vote (Please!) YES next week," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He emphasized the need for unity, claiming that Democrats would "do anything they can to shut down our Government."

"Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the Country's 'financial house' in order," he added.

The bill, released by House Republicans on Saturday, maintains current funding levels for federal agencies through the end of September, and includes $892.5 billion for defense and $708 billion for non-defense spending.

Trump's appeal comes ahead of the deadline of next Friday, March 14, when the current continuing resolution expires.

The spending bill seeks to avert a government shutdown, which could disrupt critical services and economic activity.

Some Democrats, who are in the minority in both houses of Congress, have argued they should press for concessions from the Republican majority for supporting the bill.