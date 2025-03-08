Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed Friday that the EU is playing "dangerous geopolitical games" with its decision to rearm.

"By ignoring the real consequences of its decisions, Brussels continues to play dangerous geopolitical games," Zakharova commented in a statement on an extraordinary summit by EU leaders on "Ukraine and defense."

She said discussions and outcomes of the summit showed that the EU, originally a trade and economic integration project, is rapidly transforming into a military alliance aimed at delivering a "strategic defeat" to Russia.

Zakharova reminded that instead of seeking peaceful solutions, the EU announced plans to rapidly increase military and financial assistance to Kyiv, thus intentionally fueling tension and sidelining the possibility of dialogue.

She argued that the rapid militarization and rearmament of Europe have been declared.

"The next generation of Europeans is hidden behind the rumors of the Russian threat and the bondage of debt.

"The lack of legal capacity and real military capabilities has led to speculation regarding the EU's strategic autonomy as a complement to NATO," she added.









