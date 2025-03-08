Protester scales London’s Big Ben to wave Palestinian Flag

A protester on Saturday climbed London's Elizabeth Tower, famously known as Big Ben, and waved a Palestinian flag from the iconic landmark.

Streets around the building were shut down, and multiple emergency vehicles responded to the scene at the landmark, located on the east side of the UK's Houses of Parliament.

"Officers are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. They are being assisted by the London fire brigade and the London ambulance service," a spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police said, as reported by The Guardian.

"Firefighters are responding alongside the Metropolitan police service to reports of a person scaling the Palace of Westminster," a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said.