UN warns of 'devastating consequences' for Gaza as Israeli border closures remain

The UN on Tuesday emphasized the risk of "devastating consequences" for the Gaza Strip as Israeli border closures at three crossings enter a third day.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference that the Kerem Shalom, Zikim and Erez crossings remain closed for cargo for the third consecutive day."

"OCHA says the Israeli authorities have rejected our attempts to collect humanitarian supplies that crossed Kerem Shalom before the closure," said Dujarric.

He emphasized that "it is critical that member states and those with influence use all available means to ensure the ceasefire holds," as he warned of the "devastating consequences for a population that has just begun to recover from months of deprivation and hunger."

On the occupied West Bank, Dujarric stressed that "Israeli forces' operation in the Jenin refugee camp continued and expanded to the eastern part of Jenin city, resulting in more deaths, destruction and displacement."

He said Israeli evacuation orders in Jenin led to the displacement of 30 families "including at least three who had been displaced previously. "

"During the operation, Israeli forces used bulldozers, damaging infrastructure and causing power outages. Intensified access and movement restrictions to and from the city were also recorded," he added.

In the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the occupied West Bank, which escalated with the beginning of the onslaught on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 928 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 7,000 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.