UN chief stresses need for 'clear political framework' for Gaza’s reconstruction

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday stressed the need for a clear political framework to rebuild the Gaza Strip.

His remarks came during his speech at an emergency Arab Summit that opened in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Tuesday to discuss the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

There is a need for a clear political framework for Gaza's recovery, reconstruction, and stability based on international legal principles, said UN chief.