Jordan’s king reaffirms rejection of displacement of Gaza’s population

Jordan's King Abdullah II reaffirmed his opposition Tuesday to the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and warned of grave consequences because of Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank.

Abdullah emphasized "the absolute rejection of any displacement" and stressed the need for "a clear, structured plan for the reconstruction of Gaza," at an emergency Arab summit in the new administrative capital in eastern Cairo.

The plan, he stated, should follow "a set timeline and be presented to key international partners to secure global support."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi unveiled a plan earlier for Gaza's reconstruction without displacing its residents and urged the summit to adopt it.

He encouraged the establishment of a fund to finance the plan and announced an international conference on Gaza's reconstruction set for April.

The king urged "backing the Palestinian Authority's reform efforts to serve the interests of the Palestinian people." He highlighted the need for a well-defined and practical approach to managing Gaza and linking it with the West Bank to ensure the provision of essential services and security.

Abdullah wants "a halt to the dangerous escalation, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan." He also warned against "attempts by extremists within the Israeli government" to provoke tensions and destabilize the region.

The Jordanian monarch reaffirmed that a two-state solution remains the only path to a just and comprehensive peace. He emphasized the necessity of establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital to ensure long-term regional stability.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining the cease-fire in Gaza and implementing all three phases of the agreement.

Nearly 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 111,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 2023. The assault, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold Jan. 19.

Israel halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to start negotiations on the second phase of a ceasefire deal between Tel Aviv and Hamas.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.