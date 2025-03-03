Egypt, Tunisia reject any measures to displace Palestinians from their land

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (R) meets with his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti (L) at Al Tahrir palace in Cairo, Egypt, 03 March 2025. (EPA Photo)

The Egyptian and Tunisian foreign ministers reaffirmed on Monday their rejection of any measures for displacing the Palestinians from their land.

During a meeting in Cairo, Badr Abdelatty and Mohamed Ali Nafti discussed Palestinian developments, efforts to rebuild Gaza, and preparations for an emergency Arab summit set to be hosted by Egypt on Tuesday, an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement said.

The two diplomats emphasized their firm rejection of any measures aimed at displacing the Palestinians from their land and stressed the importance of "pursuing a lasting and just political solution through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders."

The statement underscored Egypt's "unwavering support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people."

Egypt is set to host an Arab summit on Tuesday to formulate a unified Arab stance on the Palestinian issue and present an Arab counterproposal to US plans for the displacement of Gaza's population.

Last month, US President Donald Trump proposed to "take over" Gaza and resettle its population to develop it into a tourist destination, an idea vehemently rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Nearly 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 111,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza since October 2023. The onslaught, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on Jan. 19.

Israel, however, halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday, hours after the expiry of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.