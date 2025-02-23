Thousands rally in Brussels ahead of Russia-Ukraine war anniversary

Thousands gathered in Brussels on Sunday in a solidarity demonstration ahead of the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, protesting Moscow's attacks and demanding justice for alleged war crimes.

Held at Albertina Square, the rally featured chants of "No to war" as demonstrators marched behind a banner reading "Stand up, unite, defend Europe," waving Ukrainian flags.

Protesters urged greater Western support for Ukraine and called for Russia to be held accountable for human rights violations.

The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, now in its third year, remains a key geopolitical issue with ongoing military clashes and diplomatic efforts for resolution.

While Ukraine continues to receive Western military and economic support, Russia maintains its operations despite international sanctions.

Recent diplomatic moves, including US President Donald Trump's talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and State Secretary Marco Rubio's strategy for restoring ties with Moscow, signal renewed efforts to end the conflict.