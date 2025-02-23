Thousands attend funeral of late Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in Lebanon

Thousands of mourners gathered in the capital Beirut on Sunday for the funeral of former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

The state news agency NNA said the mass funeral for Nasrallah and senior Hezbollah member Hashem Safieddine started at the Camille Chamoun Sports City amid tight security.

Nasrallah was assassinated in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut on Sept. 27, 2024. Safieddine was killed in a similar airstrike on Oct. 3.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.















