Israeli opposition leader accuses Netanyahu of violating Gaza ceasefire deal

An Israeli opposition leader accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday of violating a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement after delaying the release of Palestinian detainees.

"Netanyahu ordered the delay in the release of the prisoners, blatantly violating the agreement and sabotaging the first phase, just as we warned," Yair Golan, leader of the Israeli Democratic Party, said on X.

"There are no actual negotiations for the second phase, only deceit and abandonment of the lives of the captives," he said.

Golan, a vocal critic of Netanyahu's government, vowed that the Israeli opposition will not allow the prime minister to remain in office "at the expense of our brothers and sisters."

"I say to you, Bibi, if you sabotage the deal, all hell will break loose," he stated.

Israel was scheduled to let go 620 prisoners on Saturday in return for six captives freed by Hamas, but Tel Aviv delayed the releases citing what it called "humiliating hostage handovers."

The Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal took effect last month, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,300 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

