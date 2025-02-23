Israel says army to stay ‘for next year’ in Palestinian refugee camps in occupied West Bank

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday that the army will remain in Palestinian refugee camps in the northern West Bank for the next year to prevent Palestinian residents from returning.

The Israeli army deployed tanks in the northern West Bank early Sunday, marking the first time since 2002 amid military escalation in the occupied territory.

"The Israeli army is expanding its operations in the northern West Bank, and starting tonight, it will also operate in the town of Qabatiya," Katz said in a statement.

The defense minister said 40,000 Palestinians have been evacuated from Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur Shams refugee camps.

"UNRWA activity in the camps has also been stopped," he said. "I instructed the IDF (army) to prepare for a long stay in the camps that were cleared, for the coming year, and not allow residents to return."

According to the Palestinian official news agency Wafa, the Israeli army imposed a two-day curfew in Qabatiya.

"The occupation forces started a military operation in the town and imposed a 48-hour curfew as of this morning," Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub said.

Qabatiya Mayor Ahmad Zakarneh told Anadolu that army forces prevent anyone from entering or leaving the town.

"Military bulldozers continued to destroy streets and infrastructure as army forces were heavily deployed across neighborhoods amid raids on homes with some turned into military barracks," he said.

The army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since last month, killing at least 60 people and displacing thousands.

The raids were the latest in Israel's ongoing military escalation in the West Bank where at least 923 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared in July that Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.