German conservatives come first in election, trailed by far right - exit polls

Germany's centre-right CDU/CSU bloc is on track for a clear victory in national elections, paving the way for leader Friedrich Merz to be the next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany surges to become the second-largest party nationally after elections, nearly doubling its support since the last vote in 2021, according to exit polls.

Published February 23,2025
Germany's conservative opposition came out strongest in parliamentary elections on Sunday, exit polls showed, dealing a victory to Friedrich Merz in his bid to succeed Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as the next leader of Europe's largest economy.

Merz's CDU/CSU bloc won first place with 28.5% of the vote, followed by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 20%, a record for the far-right party, the public broadcaster ZDF reported.

Scholz's centre-left SPD garnered 16.5% of the vote, its worst-ever result, the projection showed.