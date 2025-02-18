UN SAYS DELAY IN ISRAELS LEBANON WITHDRAWAL VIOLATION OF RESOLUTION ON ENDING WAR

The UN's Lebanon envoy and peacekeeping force on Tuesday warned Israel's delayed withdrawal from the country violated the UN resolution that ended the 2006 Hezbollah-Israel war and formed the basis for a recent truce.

"Today marks the end of the period set for the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces... and the parallel Lebanese Armed Forces deployment to positions in southern Lebanon," the joint statement said, adding: "Another delay in this process is not what we hoped would happen, not least because it continues a violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006)."







