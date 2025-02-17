Türkiye renovates Damascus Airport

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that a 25-member technical team from Türkiye has begun work in Syria to renovate Damascus Airport.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu stated that they formed a technical team from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority personnel to restore Damascus Airport, which was severely damaged and rendered unusable due to Syria's 13-year-long civil war.

He said the 25-member team safely entered Syria via the Cilvegözü Border Gate in Hatay's Reyhanlı district on February 7. "To ensure safe flights at Damascus Airport and in Syrian airspace, we dispatched 113 vehicles, devices, and systems using six trucks. Our team, which is installing the equipment, will also complete the training process for Damascus Airport personnel," he stated.

Uraloğlu noted that the technical team, consisting of "navigation, air navigation electronics, terminal electronics, security, and airport rescue fire fighting (ARFF)" units, delivered materials to the airport, recorded observed deficiencies, and carried out technical work inside and outside the airport in cooperation with local authorities.

He stated that the navigation unit continues its work in Damascus, thoroughly analyzing all flight operations in Syrian airspace. "Flights at the airport are conducted using visual flight rules. Our teams closely monitor landing, takeoff, and transit processes. We are evaluating how we can improve the landing and takeoff operations at Damascus Airport and within Syrian airspace using air navigation aid systems," he said.

Minister Uraloğlu added that some air navigation aid systems, which were either damaged during the war or had been out of service for years, have been repaired, and two new receiver and transmitter radio systems were installed in the air traffic control tower.

Emphasizing that terminal security measures have also been enhanced to ensure safer airport operations, Uraloğlu continued:

"From Türkiye, we delivered 10 x-ray machines, 4 explosive trace detectors, 10 walk-through metal detectors, and 8 handheld detectors to the airport. Our teams, working in coordination with Syrian officials, have installed most of this equipment. Efforts to enhance Damascus Airport's security level are ongoing, with necessary reports being prepared to address deficiencies."

He stated that, so far, 6 x-ray machines and 5 walk-through metal detectors have been installed, and work continues on installing other security equipment and repairing existing devices at the airport.

"WE WILL CONTINUE OUR COOPERATION TO STRENGTHEN THE AVIATION INFRASTRUCTURE OF OUR BROTHERLY COUNTRY, SYRIA"

Uraloğlu also mentioned that they have improved fire safety measures at Damascus Airport for emergency situations, sending two domestically produced "Volkan Lion 8x8 combined ARFF vehicles" and various firefighting equipment from Türkiye.

Highlighting that the new ARFF vehicles strengthen the airport's emergency response capacity, Uraloğlu added:

"These vehicles will not only modernize the existing fleet but also contribute to the airport's fire safety category. Syrian personnel have been trained in using the new equipment. Our teams are identifying deficiencies in the ARFF unit and working to align operations with international standards.

Our technical teams are meticulously working in all areas, from air navigation systems to security measures, to enhance the airport's operational efficiency. As Türkiye, we will continue our cooperation to strengthen the aviation infrastructure of our friendly and brotherly country, Syria."