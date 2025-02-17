Erdoğan to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky in Ankara on Tuesday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday in the capital Ankara, according to the official sources.

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will be paying an official visit to our country at the invitation of our president, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Presidential Complex," an official statement said.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the Türkiye-Ukraine strategic partnership, with a focus on "reviewing relations in all aspects" and "addressing steps to be taken to further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries."

The visit will also provide an opportunity for an "exchange of views on recent developments in Ukraine" and other pressing "regional and global issues."