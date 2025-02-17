AMERICAN COMEDIAN JERRY SEINFELD: I DONT CARE ABOUT PALESTINE

Put on the spot by an activist in New York, American comedian Jerry Seinfeld said he does not care about the Palestine issue.

In a video shared on Sunday on Subway DJ's Instagram, the activist approached the comic for a selfie and, after Seinfeld agreed, raised a peace sign while saying: "Free Palestine!"

When prompted to also say the slogan, Seinfeld paused before shaking his head and replied: "I don't care about Palestine."

The activist responded: "That's sad."

Last May, at a graduation ceremony at North Carolina's Duke University, a group of students protested Seinfeld's speech, unfurling Palestinian flags and chanting "Freedom for Palestine" before walking out.

Seinfeld, a non-religious Jew and also a supporter of Israel, had been invited to speak, but many criticized the invitation.

Seinfeld, an observational comedian, enjoyed his greatest success with his long-running TV show bearing his name, which was famously said to be about "nothing."