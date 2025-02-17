AMERICAN COMEDIAN JERRY SEINFELD: I DONT CARE ABOUT PALESTINE

 Contact Us
American comedian Jerry Seinfeld: 'I don't care about Palestine'

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has drawn criticism for his dismissive response to an activist who questioned him about his stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During an encounter in New York, Seinfeld bluntly stated that he does not care about Palestine, sparking outrage among supporters of the Palestinian cause.

Published February 17,2025
Put on the spot by an activist in New York, American comedian Jerry Seinfeld said he does not care about the Palestine issue.

In a video shared on Sunday on Subway DJ's Instagram, the activist approached the comic for a selfie and, after Seinfeld agreed, raised a peace sign while saying: "Free Palestine!"

When prompted to also say the slogan, Seinfeld paused before shaking his head and replied: "I don't care about Palestine."

The activist responded: "That's sad."

Last May, at a graduation ceremony at North Carolina's Duke University, a group of students protested Seinfeld's speech, unfurling Palestinian flags and chanting "Freedom for Palestine" before walking out.

Seinfeld, a non-religious Jew and also a supporter of Israel, had been invited to speak, but many criticized the invitation.

Seinfeld, an observational comedian, enjoyed his greatest success with his long-running TV show bearing his name, which was famously said to be about "nothing."