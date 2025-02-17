Israel rejects any rule for Hamas, Palestinian Authority of post-war Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he will not allow either Hamas or the Palestinian Authority to take control of the Gaza Strip following Israel's genocidal war.

"As I promised, the day after the war in Gaza, neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority will be there," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The Israeli premier said he is "committed to [US] President [Donald] Trump's plan to create a different Gaza."

Trump has repeatedly called for taking over Gaza and resettling its population to develop it into what he called "the Riviera of the Middle East." The idea has been vehemently rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Netanyahu has rejected any role for the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority in running post-war Gaza. Palestinians, however, reject any alternative governance arrangements imposed by Israel.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, pausing Israel's genocidal war that has killed nearly 48,300 Palestinians and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.