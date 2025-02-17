GERMANYS CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ: EU, U.S. MUST NOT BE DIVIDED IN UKRAINE PEACE TALKS

 Contact Us
"There must be no division of security and responsibility between Europe and the United States. NATO is based on us always acting together and sharing the risk, thereby guaranteeing our security. This must not be called into question," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Paris.

Published February 17,2025
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called for unity between Europe and the United States on responsibility for Ukraine security, in comments that followed U.S. efforts to start talks with Russia without consulting the European Union.

"There must be no division of security and responsibility between Europe and the USA," Scholz told journalists following an emergency European summit in Paris.

"In other words, NATO is based on the fact that we always act together and share the risk, thereby ensuring our security. This must not be called into question."