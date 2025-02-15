No prisoner releases without negotiations, no migration except to Jerusalem: Hamas

Hamas reaffirmed on Saturday that the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza will only occur through negotiations and in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, emphasizing that Palestinian migration should be directed solely toward Jerusalem.

"The release of the sixth batch of enemy prisoners confirms that their freedom is only possible through negotiations and adherence to the terms of the ceasefire agreement," Hamas said in a statement.

The group underscored that the presence of images of Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and large crowds during the handover was a renewed message to Israel and its allies that these symbols remain a "red line."

"Our people, our nation, and free people around the world are witnessing a moment of strength, dignity, and pride as the resistance successfully carries out this honorable exchange deal, reflecting the unity of our people and our resistance," Hamas added.

Addressing the international community, Hamas declared: "We say to the whole world: There is no migration except to Jerusalem."

"This is our response to all calls for displacement and eradication, whether from (US President) Donald Trump or his supporters in colonial and occupation forces," it added.

Recently, Trump has suggested taking over Gaza, resettling Palestinians to neighboring countries, and turning the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East." His proposal has met widespread condemnation from the Arab world and beyond.

In a separate statement, Hamas stressed that the resumption of the exchange process was made possible by guarantees from mediators to hold Israel accountable for its commitments under the ceasefire agreement.

"The resumption of the exchange process today came as a result of our commitment to the mediators, who provided guarantees to ensure the occupation adheres to the agreement," said Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif al-Qanou.

He explained that the movement awaits Israel's full implementation of the humanitarian protocol outlined in the ceasefire agreement, which the mediators assured would take place.

Qanou emphasized that communications are ongoing to ensure the continuation of the process and prepare for negotiations on the second phase of the agreement.

The Hamas spokesperson criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's procrastination, saying his attempts to circumvent the terms of the agreement are simply an effort to "save himself and his government."

Hamas will not allow the agreement to fail, he asserted.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, and Islamic Jihad's military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, released three Israeli captives—including two dual nationals holding American and Russian citizenship—in eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

In exchange, Israel released 369 Palestinian detainees as part of the deal, including 36 serving life sentences and 333 others detained from Gaza after Oct. 7, 2023.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.









