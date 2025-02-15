Israeli opposition leader calls for release of captives, says ‘time is running out’

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Saturday urged the government to release all Palestinian captives in its custody "as soon as possible."

Lapid's statements came after Hamas released three Israeli captives, including Alexander (Sasha) Turbanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Yair Horn, under the sixth batch of swap deal with Israel.

"Time is running out," said Lapid, adding: "Bring them all back. As soon as possible."

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas' military wing the Al-Qassam Brigades and Islamic Jihad's military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, released the Israeli captives in eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

In exchange, Israel released 10 Palestinian prisoners from the occupied West Bank and is expected to release up to a total of 369 Palestinians on Saturday.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.