Two Israeli soldiers killed in attack on West Bank checkpoint

A deadly exchange of fire at a checkpoint near the village of Tayasir in the occupied West Bank resulted in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers and one gunman on Tuesday, according to the Israeli military. Eight other soldiers were injured in the incident, two of them critically.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that a gunman had opened fire at the soldiers staffing the checkpoint.



"A gunman fired at soldiers at a military post in the area of Tayasir. The soldiers eliminated the attacker during exchanges of fire," the IDF said.



Israeli media reported that the Palestinian gunman surprised the soldiers at dawn after sneaking into the site unnoticed.



The Israeli army stepped up operations against resistance movements in the northern West Bank last month, with operations largely centred around the city of Jenin. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in the process, including minors.













