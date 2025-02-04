Hamas accuses Israel of delaying access to humanitarian aid into Gaza under ceasefire deal

Palestinian resistance group Hamas accused Israel on Tuesday of procrastinating on allowing access to humanitarian aid into Gaza under a ceasefire agreement.

Group spokesman Hazem Qassem said Israel deliberately delays and obstructs the entry of the most urgent needs, especially tents, prefabricated houses, fuel and heavy equipment for removing rubble.

"What has been accomplished in this regard is well below the agreed minimum, which means a lack of clear commitment regarding the relief and humanitarian aspects," he added.

Hamas called on mediators and guarantors of the Gaza ceasefire "to intervene and address the imbalance in implementing the humanitarian protocol of the deal."

Israel "left behind massive destruction, especially in northern Gaza, where the occupation destroyed all aspects of life there…which makes relief a central track in the ceasefire agreement," Qassem said.

According to Gaza's government media office, the 15-month Israeli onslaught destroyed 88% of Gaza's infrastructure.

The ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,500 people and injured over 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.