Zelenskyy accuses Putin of prolonging war to avoid negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of deliberately "prolonging the war" to avoid negotiations and maintain instability in the region.

"Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war," Zelensky wrote X. "Every move he makes and all his cynical tricks are aimed at making the war endless."

While there is now an opportunity to achieve lasting peace, Zelenskyy said Putin is working to either continue large-scale attacks or secure a temporary pause to prepare for future aggression.

He urged world leaders to learn from past mistakes, warning that Putin remains a significant threat to global stability.

However, he argued that the Russian leader lacks the resolve to withstand pressure from strong leadership.

"This is why we must act decisively and in unity—all those who have the courage to believe in peace and bring it closer through strength," Zelenskyy added. "True peace is possible if Russia is forced into it."





