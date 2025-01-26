Jordan rejects resettlement of Palestinians after Trump’s call to ‘clean out’ Gaza

Jordan reiterated its rejection of the resettlement of Palestinians on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump's call to "clean out" the Gaza Strip.

"Our principles are clear, and Jordan's steadfast position to uphold the Palestinians' presence on their land remains unchanged and will never change," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a joint press conference in Amman with Sigrid Kaag, UN senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza.

Jordan's rejection of resettlement "is steadfast and essential for achieving the stability and peace we all seek," he said.

"The solution to the Palestinian issue lies in Palestine; Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians," Safadi added.

The top diplomat said that Jordan "looks forward to working with the US administration to achieve peace in the region."

Describing Gaza as a "demolition site," Trump called on Saturday to "just clear out" the Palestinian enclave and resettle Palestinians in Jordan and Egypt.

The proposal came a week after a ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

