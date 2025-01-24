Hamas announces names of 4 Israeli female soldiers to be released on Saturday

The Palestinian Hamas group's armed wing on Friday announced the names of four Israeli female soldiers who will be released on Saturday as part of the prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

In a brief statement, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida said his group will release four Israeli female soldiers on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

He identified the soldiers as Karina Ariev, Danielle Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that Israel received from the mediators a list of captives to be released by Hamas on Saturday.

Netanyahu's office, however, said it will later comment on the list sent by Hamas through the mediators.

On Sunday, the first day of ceasefire, Israel released 90 Palestinian detainees while Hamas released three Israeli captives under the deal.

The first six-week phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed nearly 47,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 111,500 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The three-phase agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, and its residents displaced, hungry, and prone to disease.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







