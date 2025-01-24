Bomb threat disrupts Friday prayer at mosque in western Germany

German police evacuated and searched a mosque in the northwestern city of Duisburg following an emailed bomb threat.

The Marxloh Central Mosque, operated by the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB, received the threatening email overnight Thursday, prompting a police response early Friday morning, authorities said.

Police sealed off the area around the mosque and conducted a thorough search of the building. No explosive devices were found, and the all-clear was given several hours later. The Friday prayer service, which normally takes place around 1 p.m., had to be canceled.

The Marxloh Central Mosque, the largest Islamic house of worship in Duisburg, serves a significant Turkish-German community in the industrial Ruhr region.

Germany has experienced a rise in anti-Muslim racism and violence in recent years, driven by far-right political parties and movements, including the opposition Alternative for Germany, or the AfD.

In recent months, dozens of mosques across Germany have faced threats and violence, with some becoming targets of vandalism and arson attempts. Local Muslim organizations have called for increased police protection and stronger measures against hate crimes targeting religious institutions.

Germany, with a population of nearly 84 million, has Western Europe's second-largest Muslim population after France. The country is home to nearly 5.6 million Muslims, according to official figures.





















