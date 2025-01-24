Palestinian medics recover remains of 17 people from rubble in Rafah

 Contact Us
Palestinian rescue teams recovered the remains of 17 people from the rubble of destroyed homes in Rafah, southern Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli assault. The bodies, found in a decomposed state, were taken to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where families identified their loved ones through clothing and personal belongings.

Published January 24,2025
The Palestinian medical and rescue teams on Friday recovered the remains of 17 Palestinians from the rubble of destroyed homes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, who were killed in the course of the Israeli genocidal war.

A medical source told Anadolu that remains of 17 people were brought to the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis from Rafah.

"The recovered bodies were found in a decomposed state, making the identification process challenging in some cases," the medical source said.

Following their arrival at the hospital, dozens of families rushed to the hospital with hope to identify the bodies of their missing relatives, according to witnesses.

The witnesses added that the families identified the corpses by their clothes and some belongings.

As the ceasefire took effect on Sunday, Palestinians in Rafah began returning to areas vacated by the Israeli army.

The first six-week phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed nearly 47,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 111,500 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The three-phase agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, and its residents displaced, hungry, and prone to disease.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.