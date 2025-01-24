No Putin-Trump peace talks without Europe, Ukraine: Kyiv

Kyiv on Friday warned against negotiations on the war in Ukraine between the US and Russia without including it and Europe, after Russian leader Vladimir Putin said he was ready for talks with Donald Trump.

"He (Putin) wants to negotiate the fate of Europe -- without Europe. And he wants to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine," the head of Ukraine's presidential office Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

"This is not going to happen. Putin needs to come back to reality, or he will be brought back. This is not how it works in the modern world."







