Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

Türkiye on Friday condemned violence and attacks on civilians in Colombia after Bogota issued a decree declaring a state of internal unrest in response to the escalating security crisis in the Catatumbo region.

"We have been following with concern the violence that began in the Catatumbo region of Colombia and has spread to various parts of the country. We condemn the attacks on civilians," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement reaffirmed Türkiye's support for the Total Peace Process in Colombia via the Organization of American States and the UN.

The Colombian government issued a decree on Friday declaring a state of internal unrest.

The 19-page decree, signed by the entire Cabinet, acknowledges that the measure was implemented due to intense fighting between the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas and a dissident faction of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

The government has deployed thousands of troops to contain the widespread violence, which has erupted across the country, from the remote Amazon jungle in the south to the mountainous northeastern border with Venezuela. The conflict has resulted in over 80 deaths and displaced more than 40,000 people.

According to authorities, the escalation of violence was triggered by a breakdown in a truce between the ELN and the 33rd Front, a dissident group, following a surge in cocaine prices.

The last time a state of internal unrest was declared in Colombia was 16 years ago during the administration of President Alvaro Uribe.