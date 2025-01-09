At least 13 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza

At least 13 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, medics said.

A medical source said eight people lost their lives when Israeli warplanes hit a home in the Jabalia Nazla area in the northern Gaza Strip.

A father and his three sons were also killed in another strike targeting a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, another source added.

Another Palestinian died of injuries from an Israeli strike in the central city of Deir al-Balah, the source added.

Witnesses also reported an Israeli drone strike on a tent inside a school sheltering displaced civilians in Nuseirat, but no injuries were reported.

Several Israeli airstrikes were reported in several areas across northern Gaza, including the Al-Saftawi and Karama neighborhoods in Gaza City, but no information was yet available about fatalities.

The Israeli army also continued its systematic blowing-up operations of homes and residential buildings in Jabalia and Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza and in Gaza City's southeastern neighborhood of Zeitoun, witnesses said.

Artillery shelling was reported in eastern Khan Younis and Rafah's western Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza, but there were no reports yet of injuries.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed almost 46,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.