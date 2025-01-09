30 soldiers killed by unknown assailants in northern Benin

At least 30 Beninese soldiers were killed in the northern town of Banikoara in Benin when they were attacked by unknown assailants, an army official said Thursday evening.

According to initial media reports, 28 soldiers were killed in the terrorist attack on Wednesday in Banikoara, a border area between Benin, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

However, a Benin army official, who requested anonymity, told Anadolu over the phone that at least 30 soldiers were killed in the attack and that a military operation was launched against the terrorists in the area, resulting in their heavy losses.

However, he said official data is currently being collected and that a media release will be issued shortly to provide more information about the attack and subsequent military operation.

Earlier on Thursday, local media outlet Olofofo reported that gunfire lasted nearly 8 hours and that the assailants killed and burned 30 Beninese soldiers.

This is the country's worst terrorist attack in terms of human casualties in recent times, said the local media outlet.

The Beninian army has not identified the terrorist group that carried out the attack. However, attacks in northern Benin have increased in recent years, primarily by ISIS (Daesh) and al-Qaeda terror groups operating in neighboring countries. The border region with Burkina Faso remains the focal point of these attacks.