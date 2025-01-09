Turkish president emphasizes need for urgent action for reconstruction of Syria

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday underlined the importance of taking urgent steps for the reconstruction of Syria.

In a phone call with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Erdoğan said that lifting sanctions on Syria, with Italy taking a lead would "benefit" this process, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The two also discussed relations between their countries, as well as regional and global issues.

"Noting that Türkiye and Italy reached a bilateral trade volume of 32 billion dollars in 2024 and that this figure could be increased by expanding trade and investment relations, President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye seeks to foster greater cooperation with Italy in many areas, particularly in the defense industry and energy.," the directorate said.

Erdoğan also said that Türkiye is committed to enhancing cooperation with Italy in various areas, especially in defense industry and energy.















