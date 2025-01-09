Quick end to Ukraine crisis unlikely even with Trump’s potential mediation: Senior Russian official

A quick resolution to the Ukrainian crisis remains unlikely, even with potential mediation by US President-elect Donald Trump, according to Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

"I'm not sure what Trump will be able to accomplish during his second term, but one thing is clear — he doesn't get bored. Rapid progress in resolving the Ukrainian conflict is highly doubtful. Meanwhile, the US economy continues its sluggish pace, and even efforts to combat migration are unlikely to yield significant victories," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

As for Trump's comments about annexing Greenland and Canada, Medvedev, who served as the Russian president in 2008-2012, dismissed them as "speculative and unrealistic."

"I don't really know what Trump will achieve in his second term, but he's starting with bold ideas," Medvedev noted.

The Russian politician suggested that Trump envisions a "new, Trumpian political geography" — a bright, colorful map to replace the current "boring and gray" world.

About additional speculative notions attributed to the Trump administration, such as renaming the Gulf of Mexico, Medvedev said sarcastically: "Perhaps to reflect America's dominance, since the name currently hints at Latinos."

Trump, who is due to take office on Jan. 20, had told reporters Tuesday that he wants to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America."

Medvedev also mocked critical statements concerning British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"The 'rapist Starmer' and the 'idiot Scholz' will face Elon Musk's wrath on X. The goal is simple — assert who's boss, at no cost. Britain might even find itself lumped into America's territorial claims," he said.

Musk, a top adviser to Trump, has recently targeted the British government and top officials with accusations of cover-ups and calls for Starmer's removal as the UK prime minister. Musk has also criticized Scholz, calling him a "fool."















