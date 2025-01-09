Russian official says Armenia has started process of exiting Eurasian Economic Union with EU draft bill

Russia's deputy premier said on Thursday that Moscow considers the start of discussions of a draft bill in Armenia to initiate the country's EU membership application as the start of its withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"The Russian Federation will build its economic policy towards Armenia taking this circumstance into account," Alexey Overchuk told journalists in the capital Moscow.

Earlier on Thursday, the Armenian government approved a draft law to initiate the country's EU membership application process, with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stating that the final decision will be made at a national referendum.

After getting the government's approval, the draft will be submitted to parliament for consideration, which is expected to last until the end of January.

Commenting on the move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is Armenia's "sovereign right" to decide whether it wants to join the EU, though Yerevan cannot be part of the EU and the EAEU simultaneously.