WHO, partners evacuate 10 patients from Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said the agency and partners evacuated 10 patients from Gaza to Jordan and the US.

"WHO and partners supported medical evacuation of four patients and five companions to Jordan, and six children patients and five companions to the USA where they will receive specialised health care," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

Stressing that over 12,000 people in Gaza still need medical evacuations, Tedros urged Israel to "increase the approval rate for medical evacuations; expedite the process of approvals for medical evacuations; allow all possible corridors and border crossings to be used for safe medical evacuations."

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on the enclave that has killed almost 46,000, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.






