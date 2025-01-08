Türkiye’s Turksat 5A satellite enhances broadcast capacity

Türkiye's homegrown Turksat 5A communications satellite continues to improve the nation's broadcast quality by operating on the Ku band, placing Türkiye among the few countries utilizing this high-frequency electromagnetic spectrum for communications.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu told Anadolu that Turksat 5A has been in orbit since 2021, with the Ku band offering higher bandwidth for better resolution broadcasts.

"Using current technologies, approximately 36 megahertz of bandwidth is required for an 8K resolution television broadcast, and with the Turksat 5A's offerings, we have seen an increase in such high-definition broadcasts, marking an important milestone for Türkiye and Turksat's quality of broadcasts," Uraloğlu said.

He noted that the satellite enables broadcasts and data communications across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the three seas surrounding Türkiye.

"The Turksat 5A offers effective solutions in international markets and it is used in maritime activities with the increased quality provided by the fifth-generation technology of our satellite," he said.

"Significant revenues in exports were also seen, especially from Saudi Arabian satellite operator Arabsat, who receive services from the Turksat 5A satellite," Uraloglu added.

The minister emphasized that the fifth-generation satellite has a lifespan exceeding 35 years due to its electric propulsion system.

"The Turksat 5A has secured Türkiye's frequency and orbital rights at the 31 degrees East orbit until 2056," he said.

"The electric propulsion system of the satellite did away with the amount of fuel that would otherwise be necessary to maneuver the craft, thereby reducing mass, which was replaced by a higher capacity via the added equipment in the place of lessened fuel," he added.