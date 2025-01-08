Qatar condemns Israeli map claiming ‘historical territorial rights’ for Israel

Qatar strongly condemned on Wednesday the publication of an Israeli map claiming "historical territorial rights" for Israel in Palestine and large parts of Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Official Israeli social media accounts published a map that falsely claims that parts of Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon are within Israel's territory.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry called the publication of the Israeli map "a flagrant violation of international legitimacy resolutions and the provisions of international law."

A ministry statement said the publication of the alleged map "would hinder the chances of peace in the region, particularly amid the ongoing brutal war on the Gaza Strip."

It called on the international community "to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities by pressuring the Israeli occupation to comply with international legitimacy resolutions and confront its expansionist ambitions in Arab lands."

Several Arab countries have denounced the Israeli map, including Palestine and Jordan.

In March 2023, far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed an event in Paris while standing by a map of greater Israel portraying Jordan as part of the self-proclaimed Jewish state.

For decades, Israel has occupied territories in Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria, resisting international calls to withdraw and opposing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital based on the pre-1967 borders.