Palestinian detainees from Gaza face ‘severe violence’ in Israeli prisons: Report

Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip are subject to severe violence and insults in Israeli prisons, Israeli media said on Wednesday.

Thousands of Palestinians are believed to have been detained by the Israeli army in Gaza during the course of Israel's genocidal war on the enclave.

The Israeli army did not specify the number of detainees from Gaza, who include women, children, medics, and civil defense personnel, according to Palestinian reports.

"Most of the detainees since the start of the war are now held in facilities run by the Prison Service," the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

"However, most of those detained from Gaza in the past three months are held in military detention facilities," it added.

KAN, citing lawyers, said that detainees in detention facilities run by the army are subject to severe violence.

"Testimonies from 12 detainees in a facility near Ofer Prison near Ramallah in the West Bank indicate that many of them are handcuffed throughout the day," KAN said. "Some of them are also blindfolded throughout the day."

One of the detainees said that his handcuffs were removed for the first time after four months.

"There is also evidence that detainees are being beaten and abused," KAN said.

"When we are taken out for interrogation, they beat us as we pass from one place to another. An officer comes to us and curses at us and does not allow us to speak or we will be beaten," KAN said, quoting a detainee, whose name was not given.

According to KAN, around 100 detainees are held at the army's Anatot facility near Jerusalem.

"Detainees there said that soldiers spit on them, insult them, wake them up after an hour of sleep to order them to stand for half an hour, and this is repeated many times," KAN said.

Several Israeli rights groups reported systematic torture and medical negligence against Palestinians in Israeli jails that left dozens of them dead inside their prisons.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed almost 46,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



















